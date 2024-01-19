McConnell chipped in 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-121 victory over Sacramento.

Indiana was without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and Andrew Nembhard (back) on Thursday, leaving McConnell as the club's only true point guard. The veteran stepped up with a season-high 33 minutes in just his second start of the campaign, and he finished with his third double-double and second contest of 20-plus points. McConnell will almost certainly slide back to a reserve role when Haliburton and/or Nembhard are ready to return, at which point his fantasy appeal will rest almost entirely on his ability to hand out assists and pick up a steal or two most nights.