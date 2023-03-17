McConnell (back) amassed 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 victory over Milwaukee.

McConnell was excellent in his return from a two-game absence due to a back issue and took advantage of expanded offensive usage with Tyrese Haliburton (knee) sidelined. The veteran point guard's 12 assists tied his season high and his 19 points tied his third-highest scoring outing of the campaign. Over his past five appearances, McConnell is averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 25.0 minutes, and he should continue to see a sizable role with Haliburton expected to miss at least two more contests.