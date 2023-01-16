McConnell contributed a career-high 29 points (11-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with nine assists, five rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 132-119 loss to Milwaukee.

In the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (knee), McConnell had already been filling it up in the assists, rebounds and steals columns over the previous three contests. While the 30-year-old point guard once again shined in those three areas Monday, the real story was his scoring outburst. He poured in 25 of his points in the first half, going a perfect 9-for-9 from the field, 4-for-4 from three-point range and 3-for-3 from the charity stripe. McConnell cooled off after the break, but he nonetheless looks as though he'll maintain elevated fantasy value for the duration of Haliburton's absence.