Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said McConnell (back) practiced Wednesday, but the backup point guard's status for Thursday's matchup in Milwaukee remains to be determined, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McConnell has missed back-to-back games due to back soreness, but it appears he's getting closer to returning to game action. However, his official status for Thursday's matchup likely won't be known until the Pacers release their next injury report, which should drop sometime Wednesday afternoon.