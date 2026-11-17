McConnell (hamstring) is probable to play Wednesday against the Rockets.

McConnell's minutes have been steadily ramping up since he made his regular-season debut on Nov. 7, and he had his best game yet in Sunday's 131-124 loss to the 76ers, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench. As long as Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is sidelined, McConnell should be able to earn enough minutes to provide some low-end value in fantasy leagues with his output in assists and steals.