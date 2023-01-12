McConnell closed Wednesday's 119-113 loss to the Knicks with 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 26 minutes.

McConnell had one of his best performances of the season at a time when the Pacers needed him the most, as he helped fill in for Tyrese Haliburton (knee) following the starting point guard's early departure. Though the Pacers have yet to provide an official diagnosis for Haliburton, he required the assistance of crutches following Wednesday's game and appears likely to miss Friday's game against the Hawks, if not additional contests to follow. If that's the case, McConnell is a prime candidate to jump into the starting lineup, and he could be worthy of a speculative pickup for fantasy managers in need of help in the steals and assists categories.