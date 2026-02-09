McConnell accumulated 10 points (5-5 FG), three rebounds, seven assists and one block across 16 minutes during Sunday's 122-104 loss to the Raptors.

The veteran floor general continues to be an effective per-minute contributor for the Pacers. McConnell has averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 15.9 minutes per contest in his last six games, but his fantasy value is likely to remain held back by his role and lack of availability on both ends of back-to-backs.