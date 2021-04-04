McConnell produced 18 points ( 9-14 FG), eight assists and seven rebounds across 34 minutes in Saturday's 139-133 win over the Spurs.

McConnell has put together an impressive three-game run, averaging 113.7 points, 6.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds over that span. The absence of three key starters undoubtedly assisted his total Saturday, but his production was already on the uptick heading into the weekend. The veteran guard will occasionally experience spurts of production, but his fantasy value is capped by the talent ahead of him on the depth chart.