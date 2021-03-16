McConnell has combined to produce four points (2-7 FG), four assists, four rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes in the Pacers' two games since Caris LeVert made his team debut.

The addition of LeVert was always likely to have a negative affect on McConnell and some of the Pacers' other rotational guards and wings, but the impact through two games has been even more severe than expected. Not only has McConnell's playing time fallen off significantly -- his 23 minutes Saturday against the Suns and 19 minutes Monday against the Nuggets were his lowest totals since Feb. 7 -- but his usage has cratered. McConnell's usage has sat at a measly 7.4 and 9.3 percent over the past two contests, after having been no worse than 12.8 percent in any of the previous seven games. The point guard's fantasy outlook will likely only worsen in the weeks to come, as Jeremy Lamb (knee) and T.J. Warren (foot) will also return at some point.