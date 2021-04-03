McConnell finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two blocks and a rebound across 32 minutes in Friday's loss against the Hornets.

McConnell was one of four bench players that reached the 10-point threshold for the Pacers, but he also paced the team in assists despite coming off the bench. McConnell has scored in double-digits in seven of Indiana's last nine games, and he has dished out at least five dimes in seven of those contests as well. He's been very effective off the bench for Indiana and should feature decent upside even with his bench role firmly established.