Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said McConnell (ankle) "did well" in Thursday's practice, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
McConnell has begun training camp limited with an ankle injury but seems to be progressing in his recovery. However, the Pacers could opt to be cautious with the 31-year-old guard for Sunday's preseason opener against Memphis.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Limited practice to start camp•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Questionable for season finale•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Status uncertain Friday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Secures double-double off bench•