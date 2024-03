McConnell closed Sunday's 111-97 win over the Magic with 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes.

The Pacers were down by double-digits early, but McConnell and Obi Toppin flipped the script when they joined the action. The eighth-year veteran has an unpredictable floor and is averaging a career low in minutes, but he can occasionally provide a spark with the second unit as he did in Sunday's contest.