McConnell tallied 22 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Sunday's 117-115 win over Miami.

McConnell provided a much-needed lift off the Pacers bench in Sunday's victory, posting a team-high-tying point total while connecting on a team-best mark from the field and adding a handful of assists. McConnell has surpassed the 20-point mark in four games this year, his first such performance since scoring a season-high 26 points March 3. He has now connected on 10 or more field goals in three contests this year.