McConnell registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 victory over Detroit.

McConnell led the Pacers bench in scoring, assists and steals and co-led in rebounds and blocks with Obi Toppin. McConnell played a key role for the Pacers when All-Star Tyrese Haliburton missed time with a hamstring injury, and the former will continue to provide meaningful minutes off the bench down the stretch. McConnell is averaging 10.3 points on 59.4 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 19.0 minutes per game in February.