Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Quality showing in Monday's win
McConnell totaled 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists and five rebounds in 19 minutes during Monday's 126-114 win over the Grizzlies.
McConnell had his five-game streak of at least 20 minutes snapped, but he was still able to have an impact on the box score. The return of Malcolm Brogdon (back), who missed the last three tilts, didn't fluster McConnell in terms of his production, as he has now handed out at least six dimes in five of the last six contests.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...