Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Quality showing in Monday's win

McConnell totaled 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists and five rebounds in 19 minutes during Monday's 126-114 win over the Grizzlies.

McConnell had his five-game streak of at least 20 minutes snapped, but he was still able to have an impact on the box score. The return of Malcolm Brogdon (back), who missed the last three tilts, didn't fluster McConnell in terms of his production, as he has now handed out at least six dimes in five of the last six contests.