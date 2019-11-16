Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Questioanble Saturday

McConnell is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to a sore groin.

McConnell is dealing with groin soreness in the wake of Friday's loss to Houston. With Malcolm Brogdon (back) doubtful, McConnell could see significant minutes if he's deemed healthy enough to play. In 12 games this year, the 27-year-old's averaging 6.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 17.5 minutes.