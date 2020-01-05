Play

Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Questionable for Monday

McConnell (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game at Charlotte.

The 27-year-old sustained the right ankle sprain during Saturday's loss to the Hawks, but he still has a chance to suit up Monday. The Pacers would take another hit to their depth at point guard if McConnell can't play, since Malcolm Brogdon (back) has been ruled out.

More News
Our Latest Stories