Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Questionable for Monday
McConnell (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game at Charlotte.
The 27-year-old sustained the right ankle sprain during Saturday's loss to the Hawks, but he still has a chance to suit up Monday. The Pacers would take another hit to their depth at point guard if McConnell can't play, since Malcolm Brogdon (back) has been ruled out.
