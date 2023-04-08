McConnell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks with right hip soreness.

McConnell is one of six Pacers players to nab a questionable tag for the contest and could be in line for a massive workload if he's able to suit up. In his last 11 games, McConnell has averaged 13.5 points, 7.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 23.9 minutes. If he sits, George Hill and Gabe York would likely handle the brunt of the point guard work.