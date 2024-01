McConnell (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks.

McConnell was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics after missing Sunday's win over the Grizzlies due to personal reasons. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the first half of a back-to-back set Thursday, but Andrew Nembhard is a candidate to see increased run if McConnell is sidelined once again.