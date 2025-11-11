McConnell (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game in Utah, Jeremiah Johnson of FanDuel Sports Network Indiana reports.

Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday that McConnell was ramping up his workload and nearing making his regular-season debut, and Tuesday will mark the first time he'll have received the questionable tag since going down with the hamstring injury back in October. McConnell will likely have minutes restrictions over his first handful of games, but once he's fully up to speed, he should see a sizeable role on this Indiana team desperate for a playmaker. Make sure he's not floating around on your waiver wire.