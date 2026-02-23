default-cbs-image
McConnell (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

McConnell is managing a nagging right hamstring injury that sidelined him Sunday and has kept him out of three of the past four contests. If the veteran guard -- who has operated almost exclusively off the bench this season -- is unable to suit up Tuesday, Quenton Jackson and Ben Sheppard could see increased opportunities.

