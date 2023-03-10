McConnell is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Pistons due to a sore back.

Indiana may be especially shorthanded in the backcourt Saturday. In addition to McConnell being iffy, Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is questionable, and Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) has already been ruled out. Coach Rick Carlisle may have to give more prominent roles to Andrew Nembhard, George Hill and Chris Duarte.