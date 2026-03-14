McConnell is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to right hamstring soreness.

McConnell returned from a two-game absence due to a right hamstring injury to score 10 points and deliver six assists across 20 minutes in a loss to the Knicks on Friday. However, it seems he's still not 100 percent ready to return to action, and a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff. McConnell is averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while starting in just one of his eight appearances since the All-Star break.