McConnell is questionable to return Saturday due to a sore right shoulder.
McConnell's right shoulder jammed into Mason Plumlee on a screen, and he immediately clutched it, which forced him to exit the game almost immediately. It remains to be seen if he'll return to action, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Pacers are cautious with him to avoid a more severe injury.
