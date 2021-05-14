McConnell (thumb) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Bucks.
McConnell suffered the thumb injury in the first half after starting and playing 21 minutes. He had gone for 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal prior to the injury.
