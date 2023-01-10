McConnell (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
McConnell left Sunday's win over the Hornets early after jamming his shoulder into Mason Plumlee. If McConnell is sidelined Wednesday, more minutes could be in store for Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Hurts shoulder Sunday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Exits game with injury•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Hits for 15 points off bench•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Struggles to score Friday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Cleared to return Wednesday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Listed questionable for Wednesday•