Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Quiet in loss Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConnell posted five points (2-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Monday's 118-114 loss to the Rockets.
McConnell scored single digits for the fifth time in the past six games, continuing to play a limited role off the bench. For whatever reason, Rick Carlisle seems to have made up his mind when it comes to McConnell's role, consistently capping his minutes despite no injury in sight. For now, McConnell should be considered a streaming option for assists and steals.
