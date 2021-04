McConnell had just two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) to go with seven assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in Sunday's win over the Magic.

While it was McConnell's lowest point total since March 15, he was able to salvage some fantasy production with seven assists and his typical defensive contributions. McConnell was coming off of a monster game Saturday against Detroit, when he posted six points, three boards, 13 assists, five steals and a block in 30 minutes.