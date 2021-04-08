McConnell scored 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt) to go along with 15 assists, three rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

McConnell benefitted from the continued absence of Malcolm Brogdon (hip) as well as Myles Turner (ankle) and Domantas Sabonis (ankle), which forced the team to play small. As a result, McConnell topped 30 minutes for the third time in his last four games and matched season-best totals in both points and assists. Brogdon is expected to return within the next game or two, which would decrease McConnell's role.