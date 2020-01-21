Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Racks up dimes in garbage time

McConnell finished with six points (3-6 FG), 10 assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 23 minutes Monday in the Pacers' 118-88 loss to the Jazz.

Coach Nate McMillan limited the minutes for most of his starters in the blowout loss, which played at a major part in McConnell reaching double digits in assists for the third time this season. The Pacers' previous five games had been decided by 11 or fewer points, and McConnell averaged 4.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 steals in that stretch. Those numbers are a better representation of what he'll provide on most occasions.