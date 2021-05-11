McConnell scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven assists, four rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

McConnell tallied double-digit points for the fourth time in his last five games, aided by the absence of Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring). He also chipped in his typical assist and steals production as well, and he is now averaging 6.0 assists and 2.2 steals in that same five-game span.