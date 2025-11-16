McConnell closed with nine points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and four assists over 16 minutes during Saturday's 129-111 loss to the Raptors.

McConnell continues to ramp up his playing time. logging 16 minutes in the loss. His production has been adequate thus far, although it's hard to get a read on what his ceiling might be, given the team's struggles. While his overall game translates well to fantasy, there is a chance he could be limited to around 22 minutes per game, even when he is back to full health.