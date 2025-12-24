McConnell closed with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 111-94 loss to the Bucks.

After missing Monday's loss to Boston due to left knee soreness, McConnell returned to action and impressed off the bench Tuesday. The veteran point guard led the Pacers in scoring, matching his season-high mark in points. The 33-year-old also tied the game-high mark in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in four of his last five appearances. McConnell continues to see consistent burn and should remain Andrew Nembhard's primary backup.