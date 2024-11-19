McConnell contributed 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and five steals over 26 minutes during Monday's 130-119 loss to the Raptors.

This was McConnell's seventh career game with at least five steals. His workload isn't ideal for fantasy leagues, but he's still managed to return top-200 numbers in nine-category formats with averages of 9.2 points, 4.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals.