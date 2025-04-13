McConnell won't start Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
With the Pacers resting their regulars, McConnell drew a spot start Friday against the Magic and posted 12 points, three assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes. Andrew Nembhard will start at point guard Sunday, but with Tyrese Haliburton (back) sidelined, McConnell may see increased minutes off the bench.
