Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Returns to bench Wednesday

McConnell will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bulls.

With Malcolm Brogdon returning to the starting five after missing time due to a concussion, McConnell will resume his usual role off the bench. When coming off the bench this month, McConnell is averaging 5.9 points, 6.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 20.6 minutes.

