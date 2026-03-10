McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

The veteran point guard exited Sunday's loss to Portland in the fourth quarter due to right hamstring soreness and will miss Tuesday's contest with the same issue. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Phoenix. With McConnell out and Andrew Nembhard (neck/back) doubtful to play, Kam Jones, Quenton Jackson and Ben Sheppard are all in line to see increased playing time.