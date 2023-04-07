McConnell (hip) won't play in Friday's game versus the Pistons, Tony East of SI.com reports.
McConnell has been downgraded from questionable to out with right hip soreness. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale against the Knicks.
