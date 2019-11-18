Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Ruled out Monday
McConnell (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Brooklyn, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
McConnell will join both Jeremy Lamb (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (back) on the pine. His next opportunity to return from groin soreness is Saturday against Orlando.
