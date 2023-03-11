McConnell will miss Saturday's contest against Detroit with a sore back according to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star.
Indiana will also be without Tyrese Haliburton (knee), leaving the Pacers very thin in the backcourt. This will open the door for guys like Andrew Nembhard and Chris Duarte to play extended minutes in what projects to be a great matchup for fantasy purposes.
