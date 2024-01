McConnell (personal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

McConnell was a late addition to the injury report Sunday morning due to a personal matter and will ultimately join Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) as unavailable. Andrew Nembhard should continue to start at point guard, but Indiana will lack ball-handling depth behind him, leaving Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard and Buddy Hield as candidates for increased roles.