McConnell (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
McConnell will miss back-to-back contests to end the 2022-23 campaign. Across 75 appearances (six starts), the veteran point guard averaged 8.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Questionable for season finale•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Ruled out Friday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Status uncertain Friday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Secures double-double off bench•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Just shy of triple-double off bench•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Thrives off bench in loss•