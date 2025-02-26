Now Playing

McConnell (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

McConnell will miss a second straight game for the Pacers while nursing a sprained right ankle. Indiana could turn to Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard and Bennedict Mathurin to help shoulder the load in the backcourt Wednesday against Toronto.

