McConnell (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
McConnell will miss a second straight game for the Pacers while nursing a sprained right ankle. Indiana could turn to Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard and Bennedict Mathurin to help shoulder the load in the backcourt Wednesday against Toronto.
