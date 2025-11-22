McConnell supplied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Friday's 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

McConnell has made six appearances this season, and the veteran floor general has found a way to make an impact. This was his second straight outing with double-digit points, and his fantasy value will be limited to what he can do in categories such as points, assists and three-pointers. On that note, McConnell is averaging 8.3 points and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from deep, although in a limited sample size of six games off the bench and a mere 1.7 attempts per contest.