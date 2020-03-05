Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Scores 14, dishes six
McConnell collected 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Bucks.
McConnell stepped up with Malcolm Brogdon exiting due to a sore hip and Victor Oladipo missing his second straight showing with knee soreness. McConnell was one of four Pacers to play 30-plus minutes and may see a bunch of minutes during Friday's bout versus the Bulls if Brogdon and/or Oladipo remains sidelined.
