Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Scores season-high 17 points
McConnell finished with 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over the Pistons.
McConnell stepped up for the undermanned Pacers, falling just one assist short of a double-double. He has always had the ability to put up fantasy-relevant numbers when afforded the opportunity and that shone through in this performance. There is no word on whether Jeremy Lamb (ankle) will return for the next game, however, if that is the case, McConnell could have streaming value if you need assists.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Hands out six assists in win•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Nears double-double in 20 minutes•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Joins Pacers•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Starting Wednesday•
-
76ers' T.J. McConnell: Productive in limited minutes•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.