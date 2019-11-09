Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Scores season-high 17 points

McConnell finished with 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over the Pistons.

McConnell stepped up for the undermanned Pacers, falling just one assist short of a double-double. He has always had the ability to put up fantasy-relevant numbers when afforded the opportunity and that shone through in this performance. There is no word on whether Jeremy Lamb (ankle) will return for the next game, however, if that is the case, McConnell could have streaming value if you need assists.