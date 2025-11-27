McConnell recorded 16 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 97-95 loss to Toronto.

McConnell continues to trend in the right direction, having now played at least 22 minutes in two straight games. In that span, he has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals. While this is likely his ceiling in terms of playing time, he has a knack of contributing across multiple categories, even in limited minutes, making him a worthwhile fantasy asset, even in standard formats.