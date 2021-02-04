McConnell played in 28 minutes off the bench and scored six points (3-5 FG) while adding 12 assists, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in Wednesday's 130-110 loss to the Bucks.

McConnell has now recorded five or more assists in 15 of 19 games this season. Despite not scoring more than nine points in any game, McConnell can be counted on for not only assists, but he's also adding 1.7 steals per game and has recorded a steal in four straight contests.