McConnell registered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 15 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's loss to the Pelicans.

While he has still yet to score in double figures, McConnell's passing remains on point. He's collected less than five assists just four times this season despite playing 30 minutes in a game just once. In three games during the month of February, McConnell is averaging 11.3 assists and 2.3 steals across 28.3 minutes per game.