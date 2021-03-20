McConnell went for 16 points (8-9 FG), 15 assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block over 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's win over the Heat.

McConnell totaled 14 dimes over his previous five games prior to going off. He's hit double-digit points in two straight contests following three straight games with which he scored under 10 points. During that span, McConnell is averaging 14.0 points, 9.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 73.7 percent from the floor over 25.5 minutes per game.